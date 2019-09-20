Home

Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Barnoldswick, Colne)
Bracewell House
Barnoldswick, Lancashire BB18 5UT
01282 851937
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
12:30
Skipton Crematorium
Willie Mitchell

Notice Condolences

Willie Mitchell Notice
Mitchell Willie Peacefully passed away at
Airedale Hospital on Monday,
16th September 2019.
Husband to the late Betty,
father to David, Christine, Stephen, Anthony and the late Peter. Grandad and friend to many.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday 25th September 2019 at 12.30pm at
Skipton Crematorium.
Angela Riding will officiate.
Family flowers only please but donations are being received for the British Heart Foundation c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service, Bracewell House, Church Street, Barnoldswick. Tel: 851937
Published in Pendle Today on Sept. 20, 2019
