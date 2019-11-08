|
Morgan William Passed away peacefully on
Monday 28th October 2019
at home.
Bill aged 94 years of Brierfield,
a much loved husband, father, grandfather & great grandfather and a former teacher at
St John Fisher & Thomas More School will be sadly missed by all.
The Funeral service will take place at Christ Church, Carr Road, Nelson on Tuesday, November 12th at 1.30pm followed by a committal at Burnley Crematorium. Enquiries: Coop Funeralcare, Brierfield, BB9 5NS.
Tel 01282 619966.
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 8, 2019