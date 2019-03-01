|
|
|
Ball William
(Billy) Suddenly on
Tuesday 19th February
at the Royal Blackburn Hospital,
Billy, aged 85 years.
Loving husband of Mary,
dear dad of Sylvia and Susan,
brother of Jenny and Sandra
and a cherished grandad.
A 10.30 funeral service was
held at Brierfield Baptist Church
followed by a 11.30 burial
at Inghamite Church,
Wheatley Lane Fence, yesterday
Thursday 28th February.
There were family flowers only but
donations in memory of Billy
may be made to
Cancer Research UK
c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
18-20 Colne Rd, Brierfield
Tel 619966
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 1, 2019
