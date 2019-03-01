Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Brierfield
18-20 Colne Road
Nelson, Lancashire BB9 5NS
01282 619 966
Resources
More Obituaries for William Ball
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Ball

Notice Condolences

William Ball Notice
Ball William
(Billy) Suddenly on
Tuesday 19th February
at the Royal Blackburn Hospital,
Billy, aged 85 years.
Loving husband of Mary,
dear dad of Sylvia and Susan,
brother of Jenny and Sandra
and a cherished grandad.
A 10.30 funeral service was
held at Brierfield Baptist Church
followed by a 11.30 burial
at Inghamite Church,
Wheatley Lane Fence, yesterday
Thursday 28th February.
There were family flowers only but
donations in memory of Billy
may be made to
Cancer Research UK
c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
18-20 Colne Rd, Brierfield
Tel 619966
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.