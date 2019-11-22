Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Barnoldswick
Sherbrooke
Barnoldswick, Lancashire BB18 5EG
01282 813345
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
09:30
St Patricks Catholic Church
Earby
Wilhelmus VanDer Zwaan Notice
VAN DER ZWAAN Wilhelmus (Wil) On Friday November 15th 2019, Wil passed away peacefully at Pendleside Hospice aged 78 years.
The dearly loved husband of Jacqueline, a devoted dad and granddad and friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at St Patricks Catholic Church, Earby on Tuesday 26th November at 9.30am followed by burial in
Earby Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Pendleside Hospice.
Barnoldswick Funeralcare (Windles) 01282 813345.
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 22, 2019
