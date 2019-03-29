Home

Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Wanda Lord

Wanda Lord Notice
LORD (WANDA ANNA) On Wednesday March 20th, 2019, peacefully at the
Royal Blackburn Hospital,
Wanda Anna aged 70 years
of Colne and formerly of Essex.
Dear wife to Joan and sister to Kaz.
A funeral service will be held on Monday April 1st, 2019.
The cortege will assemble at
Stott House Chapel of Rest at 1.50pm prior to cremation at Burnley Crematorium at 2.20pm. Jane Griffin will officiate.
All enquiries to
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne.
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 29, 2019
