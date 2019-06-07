Home

WHITTAM Virginia On Tuesday 28th May 2019 peacefully in Favordale N.H Virginia, aged 72 years, of Colne. Loving wife of Keith, beautiful mum of Julie and Jonathan and amazing grandma
of Chloe, Alfie and Lulu.
A funeral service and cremation will be held on Tuesday 11th June 2019 at 11.20am at Burnley Crematorium. Bright colours
are welcome to be worn.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, are being gratefully received for Alzheimer's Society c/o Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne, BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on June 7, 2019
