STEVENS Veronica Josephine
(Vera) On Tuesday 23rd July 2019 Veronica (Vera) aged 91 years of Nelson. Loving wife to the late Bill and a dear aunt and great aunt to many. Fortified by the rites of the Holy Mother Church.
Requiem Mass was celebrated on Thursday 1st August, 2019 at Christ Church Nelson, prior to cremation at Burnley Crematorium,
Fr. Brian Murphy officiated.
If desired donations are being received for Pendleside Hospice c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne. BB8 8LA Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Aug. 2, 2019