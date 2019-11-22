Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
14:30
St James Church
Briercliffe
View Map
Committal
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
15:30
Burnley Crematorium
Valerie Harrison Notice
HARRISON (née Hyde)
Valerie (Val) Passed away on Saturday,
9th November, 2019 at Pendleside Hospice, aged 69. Loving wife to David; wonderful mum to Kathryn; adored Grandma of Audrey and Toby; special sister to Marjorie, Edna, Pauline, Geoff, Joan, and the late Leslie and Fred; beloved daughter of the late Fred and Amy Hyde. A great friend to many.
We will miss you every day.
Service will be held in St James Church, Briercliffe on Tuesday, 26th November at 2-30 p.m. followed by committal at
Burnley Crematorium, 3-30 p.m.
Family flowers only or donations
if so desired to Pendleside Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Support, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services,
128 Rossendale Road, Burnley,
BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483
or 457452.
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 22, 2019
