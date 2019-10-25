Home

Valerie Harris

Notice Condolences

Valerie Harris Notice
Harris Valerie (Val) At home on
Sunday 13th October, 2019,

Val,
aged 75 years.

A much loved Mother
to Lisa and Nicola.
A cherished Grandma to Natalie, adored Great Grandma to Brandon and Oliver.
Loving Sister to Sylvia and Peter.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday 29th October, 2019 at 10.40 am at Burnley Crematorium.
Jane Griffin will officiate.

Family flowers only please, with donations being received for Dementia UK and RSPCA c/o

Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House,
Burnley Road, Colne,
Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 25, 2019
