HARDMAN Thomas Passed away peacefully at home, on 9th November 2019, Tom aged 80 years. The beloved husband to Doreen, loving dad to Kelly, dear father in law to Graham, proud grandad to Greg and Gemma, loving brother to Beth, dear brother in law, uncle and friend to many who will be sadly missed.
At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Tom's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Thursday, 21st November at 12-50pm for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium at 1-30pm. Family flowers only please, donations are being received to Pendleside Hospice and Christie Hospital NHS Trust, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 15, 2019