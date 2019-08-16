Home

POWERED BY

Services
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service
Back Brown Steet
Colne, Lancashire BB8 9NE
01282 870800
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
12:00
Burnley Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Terrel Reis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terrel Reis

Notice Condolences

Terrel Reis Notice
REIS Terrel On Monday
5th August 2019
suddenly Terrel 'Tel'
aged 53 years of Colne.
Much loved son of Susan &
the late Carl, partner of Gillian,
loving Dad of Peter, Lee, Keri
and step-dad of Craig & Chris,
Grandad of Niamh, father-in-law of Dana and dear brother of Carla.
A funeral service will be held
on Monday 19th August 2019
at 12 noon at
Burnley Crematorium.
Flowers are welcome or
donations if desired are being
gratefully received for the
British Heart Foundation c/o
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral
Service, Crown Funeral Home,
Back Brown Street, Colne
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.