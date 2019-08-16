|
|
|
REIS Terrel On Monday
5th August 2019
suddenly Terrel 'Tel'
aged 53 years of Colne.
Much loved son of Susan &
the late Carl, partner of Gillian,
loving Dad of Peter, Lee, Keri
and step-dad of Craig & Chris,
Grandad of Niamh, father-in-law of Dana and dear brother of Carla.
A funeral service will be held
on Monday 19th August 2019
at 12 noon at
Burnley Crematorium.
Flowers are welcome or
donations if desired are being
gratefully received for the
British Heart Foundation c/o
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral
Service, Crown Funeral Home,
Back Brown Street, Colne
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Aug. 16, 2019