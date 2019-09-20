Home

Fred Hamer Funeral Services - Nelson (Nelson)
275-279 Leeds Road
Nelson, Lancashire BB9 8EJ
01282 606505
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:00
Burnley Crematorium
Robinson Terence On Monday 16th September,
Terry, aged 78 years,
passed away peacefully,
with his family by his side,
in Pendle Community Hospital.
The dear Husband of Joan,
Dad to Alan, Anne and Karen, treasured Grandad to Nadine, Ainsley, Ashley and Amy, a Great Granddad and a Brother to Irene,
The funeral service will be held at Burnley Crematorium on
Friday 27th September at 12 noon. Family flowers only please but donations, if so desired, made payable to Pendleside Hospice c/o Fred Hamer Funeral Service,
275-279 Leeds Road, Nelson
BB9 8EJ Tel: 01282 606505
Published in Pendle Today on Sept. 20, 2019
