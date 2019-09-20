|
FRANKS Sylvia We would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations for North West Air Ambulance and Guide Dogs for the Blind. Thank you to the staff of Brierfield House Care Home and the Royal Blackburn Hospital for the loving care and attention shown to Sylvia and to Rev. Lorelli Hilliard for her comforting words and service. Finally, thank you to Alderson and Horan for their professional arrangements and dignified care.
Published in Pendle Today on Sept. 20, 2019