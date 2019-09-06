Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
FRANKS (nee Brown)
Sylvia Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital on August 28th 2019, Sylvia, aged 87 years. The dearly beloved wife of the late Gilbert, dear cousin of May and a dearly loved friend of many who will be sadly missed. Service and cremation will be held Burnley Crematorium at a time to be confirmed. Donations in lieu of flowers are being received to NW Air Ambulance and Guide Dogs for the Blind, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Pendle Today on Sept. 6, 2019
