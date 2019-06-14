|
|
|
CLARKE Sylvia
(nee Dale) On Monday 10th June 2019, suddenly at Heather Grange,
Sylvia aged 85 years.
Dearly loved and treasured wife
of the late Clement,
and a wonderful and much loved mother and mother-in-law
to Nigel and Lyndsey,
grandma and great grandma
to Abby, Lee, Gareth,
Gemma and Ethan.
She will always and forever
be in our hearts.
Funeral service pending but planned for 10.50a.m.
Thursday 20th June at
Skipton Crematorium.
Please contact Helliwells
for confirmation.
Family flowers only please, donations gratefully received for Macmillan Nurses
c/o and all enquiries
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne Tel 01282 870898
Published in Pendle Today on June 14, 2019
