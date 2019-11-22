|
|
|
WALKER Stephen John On Saturday November 9th 2019, suddenly at his home,
Stephen John
aged 58 years,
of Nelson.
The dearly loved husband of the late Bev, dear stepfather of James, dearly loved son of Margaret
and the late Kevin.
A much loved brother of Philip, Christopher and Tracy.
Stephen will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
A funeral service will be held on Monday November 25th, 2019, at Burnley Crematorium at 2.30pm.
Neil Overton will officiate.
All enquiries to
Fred Hamer's Funeral Service, Nelson. 01282 606505.
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 22, 2019