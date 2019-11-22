Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fred Hamer Funeral Services - Nelson (Nelson)
275-279 Leeds Road
Nelson, Lancashire BB9 8EJ
01282 606505
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
14:30
Burnley Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Walker

Notice Condolences

Stephen Walker Notice
WALKER Stephen John On Saturday November 9th 2019, suddenly at his home,
Stephen John
aged 58 years,
of Nelson.
The dearly loved husband of the late Bev, dear stepfather of James, dearly loved son of Margaret
and the late Kevin.
A much loved brother of Philip, Christopher and Tracy.
Stephen will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
A funeral service will be held on Monday November 25th, 2019, at Burnley Crematorium at 2.30pm.
Neil Overton will officiate.
All enquiries to
Fred Hamer's Funeral Service, Nelson. 01282 606505.
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -