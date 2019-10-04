|
|
|
Horsfall Stephen Patrick Stephen Patrick Horsfall
passed away on Sunday
22nd September, 2019, aged 59.
He was the much loved son
of Jean and the late Duncan, beloved Brother of Lynne,
David and Lesley and a generous and affectionate Uncle to his niece and nephews. He left us suddenly and will be greatly missed.
A Requiem Mass will be held on Thursday 3rd October, 2019
at 12.00 noon at
Sacred Heart RC Church, Colne followed by a cremation at
Skipton Crematorium at 1.20pm. Family flowers only please but donations are being received for Parkinsons Society c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road,
Colne, Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 4, 2019