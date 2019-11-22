|
|
|
Halstead Stephen Peter Peacefully following
a short illness at
Royal Blackburn on Monday 18th November, 2019, Stephen, aged 63.
A much loved Husband to Lynn, cherished Son to Joan and the
late Peter, Dad to Christopher
and Richard, dearest brother
to Julia and Tim.
Funeral service will be held on Monday 2nd December, 2019,
at Burnley Crematorium
at 1.30 pm. Family flowers only
with donations being accepted
for North West Air Ambulance
c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road,
Colne, Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 22, 2019