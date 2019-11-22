Home

POWERED BY

Services
Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
13:30
Burnley Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Halstead
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Halstead

Notice Condolences

Stephen Halstead Notice
Halstead Stephen Peter Peacefully following
a short illness at
Royal Blackburn on Monday 18th November, 2019, Stephen, aged 63.
A much loved Husband to Lynn, cherished Son to Joan and the
late Peter, Dad to Christopher
and Richard, dearest brother
to Julia and Tim.

Funeral service will be held on Monday 2nd December, 2019,
at Burnley Crematorium
at 1.30 pm. Family flowers only
with donations being accepted
for North West Air Ambulance
c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road,
Colne, Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -