T Howcroft @ sons Ltd
Duckett Street
Skipton, North Yorkshire BD23 2EJ
01756 792173
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:45
Skipton Crematorium Chapel
Stephen Freestone

Stephen Freestone Notice
FREESTONE Stephen John
(Steve) Suddenly at home in Barnoldswick on 7th July, aged 54 years.
Loving and much loved husband
of the late Susie, dearly loved son
of Jean and the late John and dear brother to Mark and Sharon.
The Funeral Service will take place at Skipton Crematorium Chapel on
Tuesday 30th July at 10.50am.
No flowers by request please. Donations in Steve's memory would be appreciated
for Pendleside Hospice
at the service or c/o
Howcrofts Funeral Services, Duckett St., Skipton, BD23 2EJ.
Published in Pendle Today on July 26, 2019
