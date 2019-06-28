|
|
|
BRITTON Stephen On 16th June 2019, suddenly, Stephen, aged 72 years.
The beloved husband of Pauline, dearly loved Dad of Angela and Klare, father in law to Kathryn and Steve, much loved brother of Katie, Sheila, Carl, Lesley and the late Trevor, brother in law to Andy & Cynthia, Teresa & Mark, Monica, Pat & Darren, Karen & Craig, Rita, Jeff, Jennifer and the late Stephen and Sandra, a much loved uncle and a dear friend to many.
The funeral service will be held
at Burnley Crematorium on
Friday 5th July at 3.40 pm
with the Rev Mark Batty.
Family flowers only please.
Enq to
Fred Hamer Funeral Service,
275/297 Leeds Road, Nelson
BB9 8EJ Tel 01282 606505
"LIFE LONG BURNLEY FAN"
Published in Pendle Today on June 28, 2019