Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:30
Skipton Crematorium
Stanley Nutter Notice
Nutter Stanley On Tuesday 12th February 2019, peacefully at Airedale Hospital, Stanley, aged 85 years, of Colne. Beloved husband of Marlene, dearly loved father of Deborah and Christopher, Loved father in law
of the late Peter, loved by Christopher's partner Jackie, much loved grandfather of Jodie and Phil, Jemma, Matt and Jack, loving great grandfather
of Seth, Lavinia and Eli.
A funeral service will be held on Monday 25th February 2019 at Skipton Crematorium at 11.40 am. Margaret Foxley will officiate. Family flowers only please by request but donations are being received for North West Air Ambulance c/o Helliwells Funeral Service, Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne. Tel:870898.
Published in Pendle Today on Feb. 22, 2019
