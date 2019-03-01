Home

POWERED BY

Services
Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Brierfield Nelson)
Reedley House
Nelson, Lancashire BB9 5HX
01282 614777
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
14:30
St. Lukes
Brierfield
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
15:30
Burnley Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Simon Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Simon Turner

Notice Condolences

Simon Turner Notice
TURNER (Simon David) On Sunday February 24th, 2019
at his home, Simon David
aged 63 years of Brierfield.
Loving dad to Matthew and Daniel. Dear Brother to Michael and Louise brother-in-law to Ann.
A funeral service will be held on Friday March 8th, 2019.
The cortege will assemble at Reedley House Chapel of Rest at 2.15pm prior to a service
at St. Lukes, Brierfield at 2.30pm and followed by cremation at Burnley Crematorium
at 3.40pm. The Rev. Stephen Adesanya will officiate.
Family flowers only please by request but donations if desired are being received for Prostate Cancer UK or St. Lukes Church c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Reedley House, Burnley Road, Brierfield. Tel; 614777
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.