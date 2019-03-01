|
|
|
TURNER (Simon David) On Sunday February 24th, 2019
at his home, Simon David
aged 63 years of Brierfield.
Loving dad to Matthew and Daniel. Dear Brother to Michael and Louise brother-in-law to Ann.
A funeral service will be held on Friday March 8th, 2019.
The cortege will assemble at Reedley House Chapel of Rest at 2.15pm prior to a service
at St. Lukes, Brierfield at 2.30pm and followed by cremation at Burnley Crematorium
at 3.40pm. The Rev. Stephen Adesanya will officiate.
Family flowers only please by request but donations if desired are being received for Prostate Cancer UK or St. Lukes Church c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Reedley House, Burnley Road, Brierfield. Tel; 614777
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More