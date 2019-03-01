Home

Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:30
Burnley Crematorium
Service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
12:15
service of Thanksgiving at Higherford Methodist Church
WOOD (Sheila)
WOOD (Sheila) On Thursday February 21st, 2019 peacefully at Andrew Smith House, Sheila aged 75 years of Nelson. The beloved wife of Alan,
dearly loved cousin of Alan.
Sadly missed.
A funeral service will be held on Friday March 8th, 2019 at
Burnley Crematorium at 11.20am followed by a service of Thanksgiving at Higherford Methodist Church at 12.15pm. Richard Hoyle will officiate.
Family flowers only please by request but donations if
desired are being received
for Derian House c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road,
Colne. TEL:870898
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 1, 2019
