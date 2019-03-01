|
|
|
WOOD (Sheila) On Thursday February 21st, 2019 peacefully at Andrew Smith House, Sheila aged 75 years of Nelson. The beloved wife of Alan,
dearly loved cousin of Alan.
Sadly missed.
A funeral service will be held on Friday March 8th, 2019 at
Burnley Crematorium at 11.20am followed by a service of Thanksgiving at Higherford Methodist Church at 12.15pm. Richard Hoyle will officiate.
Family flowers only please by request but donations if
desired are being received
for Derian House c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road,
Colne. TEL:870898
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More