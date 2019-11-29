Home

Sheila Widdop

Notice Condolences

Sheila Widdop Notice
Widdop Sheila Pauline On Tuesday 26th November, 2019 in Pendleside Hospice,
Pauline, aged 89 years,
sadly missed by all her
family and friends.
A funeral service will be held on Monday 9th December, 2019 at Christ Church, Nelson at 10.30 am followed by a committal at
Burnley Crematorium at 11.30 am.
Family flowers only please but donations are being received for Pendleside Hospice c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road,
Colne, Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 29, 2019
