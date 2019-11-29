|
|
|
Widdop Sheila Pauline On Tuesday 26th November, 2019 in Pendleside Hospice,
Pauline, aged 89 years,
sadly missed by all her
family and friends.
A funeral service will be held on Monday 9th December, 2019 at Christ Church, Nelson at 10.30 am followed by a committal at
Burnley Crematorium at 11.30 am.
Family flowers only please but donations are being received for Pendleside Hospice c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road,
Colne, Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 29, 2019