Hudson Sheila Sheila peacefully passed away at Dove Court Nursing Home on Sunday 27th October 2019
aged 93 years.

A much loved wife
to the late Roland.
A cherished Mum
to Keith and Barbara,
adored Grandma
and Great Grandma.
A funeral service will be held on
Friday 15th November, 2019
at 2.15pm at
St Michaels & All Angels Church, Foulridge followed by a committal at 3.00pm
at Skipton Crematorium.
Rev. Knotts will officiate.
Family flowers only please with donations being received for British Heart Foundation c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne, Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 8, 2019
