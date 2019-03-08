Resources More Obituaries for Sheila Hartley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sheila Hartley

Notice HARTLEY Sheila The family of the late Sheila Hartley would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for all their kindness and support at

this difficult time.

Special thanks to the Pendleside Hospice home team who helped to look after Sheila in her own home. They were exceptional with their support and kindness to us all. Thank you also to all the carers and district nurses, Reverend Matt Butler for his help and a lovely service and Duncan at Holgate Funeral Services for his compassion and guidance.

Finally, thank you for all the donations received on behalf of Pendleside Hospice and

Finally, thank you for all the donations received on behalf of Pendleside Hospice and

Cancer Research U.K. Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 8, 2019