HARTLEY Sheila On Friday 15th February,
Sheila aged 81 years
died peacefully at home with
her loving family at her side.
Much loved wife of John,
loving mum of Janet, Andrew
and Richard, dearly loved sister
of June and late brother Roger,
a cherished grandma
and great grandma.
Funeral service to be held at Wheatley Lane Inghamite Chapel on Wednesday 27th February at 1.45pm, followed by a cremation
at Burnley Crematorium at 3pm. Family flowers only please
but donations will be gratefully received on behalf of
Pendleside Hospice or
Cancer Research UK.
Enquiries to
Holgate Funeral Services,
The Old Schoolmaster's House,
St Anne's Church, Fence,
BB12 9EE. Tel. 01282 616788.
Published in Pendle Today on Feb. 22, 2019
