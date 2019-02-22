|
|
|
ROBINSON Sharon Anne On Thursday 7th February 2019 in Airedale Hospital
Sharon, aged 56 years,
of Colne.
Much loved daughter of
Sheila and the late Jack,
loving partner of Paul,
mum of Laura and Sam,
grandma of Marcus, Lily and Chloe and a dear sister of
Michael and James.
A funeral service and cremation will be held on
Monday 25th February 2019 at
12.30pm at Skipton Crematorium. Family flowers only please.
All enquiries c/o
Denis Hartley & Son
Funeral Service,
Crown Funeral Home,
Back Brown Street,
Colne, BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More