|
|
|
HARRISON Senga On Saturday 22nd June 2019, peacefully in hospital, with her family by her side, SENGA,
aged 77 years.
The beloved wife of David,
loving mum of Paul and the late Shaun, mother in law to Sandra and a dear Grandma to Bethany, Olivia and Ashley.
The funeral service will be held at Accrington Crematorium on Tuesday 9th July at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please but donations if so desired, made payable to Derian House c/o
Fred Hamer F/S 275-279 Leeds Road, Nelson BB9 8EJ
Tel: 01282 606505
Published in Pendle Today on July 5, 2019