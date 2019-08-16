Home

Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service
Back Brown Steet
Colne, Lancashire BB8 9NE
01282 870800
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
13:15
Skipton Crematorium.
Scott Smith Notice
SMITH Scott Andrew On Sunday
11th August 2019
peacefully at his home
Scott aged 30 years of Colne.
Beloved son of Caroline
and the late Andrew,
doting husband of Emma
and a dear friend to many.

He will be sadly missed.

A funeral service will be held
on Monday 19th August at 1.20pm at Skipton Crematorium.
Bright but smart clothing
to be worn please.
Family flowers only please
but donations if desired are
being gratefully received for
Gisburn Trail Builders.

All enquiries c/o
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral
Service, Crown Funeral Home,
Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Aug. 16, 2019
