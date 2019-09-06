|
|
|
CAMPBELL Sangster Prentice (Jim) Peacefully at Hull Royal Infirmary on August 25th, Jim, aged 83 years.
Dearly loved husband of Margaret, devoted dad of Stuart and Jacqueline, also a beloved father in law, grandad and great grandad who will be sadly missed by all. Funeral service will take place at 1.20pm on Monday September 16th at Nab Wood Crematorium. Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Jim can be given to Alzheimer's Society and a box for this purpose will be available at the service.
All enquiries to Arthur B Baxter Funeral Directors, Bingley.
Tel: 01274 562668
Published in Pendle Today on Sept. 6, 2019