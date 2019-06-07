|
|
|
Law (Ruth) On Tuesday May 28th, 2019 peacefully at
Burnley General Hospital,
Ruth aged 91 years of Brierfield.
Loving wife of the late Kenneth, mother to John, Joyce, Robert, Peter, Maureen, Kevin
and the late Susan. A dear grandma and great grandma.
A funeral service will be held on
Monday June 10th, 2019 at
Burnley Crematorium at 11.20am.
Christine Neal will officiate.
Donations if desired are being received for Pendleside Hospice
c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne.
TEL:870898
Published in Pendle Today on June 7, 2019
