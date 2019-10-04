Home

Roy Hardacre

Roy Hardacre Notice
Hardacre Roy
Fell asleep
October 5th 2018.

This day in October
I will never forget.
Our time together was so
very very special.
You showed me a new way of living, to laugh, cry and love again.
Thank you for coming in to my life.
Your love will be with me now and always.
Sleep peacefully my special man.
Until we meet again.
Your beloved Barbara xxxxx

Always remembered.
A very special man.
Your loving Family,
Andrew, Rita, Darryl,
all Grandchildren and
Great Grandchildren.
xxxxx
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 4, 2019
