|
|
|
ADAM Rose
(née Ormesher) Peacefully after a long illness on Thursday 25th July 2019 at
Peel Gardens Care Home,
Rose, aged 84 years.
Former Mayoress of Pendle.
Dearly loved wife of George,
loving mum of
Wendy, Tony and Elaine,
and also a dear nan.
A 1.45pm funeral service will be held at St Paul's Church, Nelson prior to a 3pm cremation at Burnley Crematorium on
Tuesday 6th August.
Family flowers only please but donations if so desired in memory of Rose may be made to
Progressive Supra Nuclear
Palsy Association.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, 32 Colne Road, Burnley, Tel 426146
Published in Pendle Today on Aug. 2, 2019