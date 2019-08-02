Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Adam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Adam

Notice Condolences

Rose Adam Notice
ADAM Rose
(née Ormesher) Peacefully after a long illness on Thursday 25th July 2019 at
Peel Gardens Care Home,
Rose, aged 84 years.
Former Mayoress of Pendle.
Dearly loved wife of George,
loving mum of
Wendy, Tony and Elaine,
and also a dear nan.
A 1.45pm funeral service will be held at St Paul's Church, Nelson prior to a 3pm cremation at Burnley Crematorium on
Tuesday 6th August.
Family flowers only please but donations if so desired in memory of Rose may be made to
Progressive Supra Nuclear
Palsy Association.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, 32 Colne Road, Burnley, Tel 426146
Published in Pendle Today on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.