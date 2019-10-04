|
Ratcliffe Ronald On Sunday 29th September, 2019 Ronald, aged 88,
peacefully passed away.
Beloved Husband of Margaret, much loved Dad of Neil and Julie, loved Father in law of Elaine and loving Gramps of James, Christopher, Emily and Thomas and friend to many.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, 7th October, 2019 at Nelson Baptist Church,
Woodland Road, Nelson at 1.45pm, followed by committal at
Burnley Crematorium at 3.00pm.
Rev James Booth will officiate. Family flowers only please but donations are being received for Pendleside Hospice c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
429 - 431 Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne, BB8 8LA. Tel; 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 4, 2019