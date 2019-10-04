Home

POWERED BY

Services
Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
13:45
Nelson Baptist Church
Woodland Road
Nelson
View Map
Committal
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
15:00
Burnley Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Ratcliffe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Ratcliffe

Notice Condolences

Ronald Ratcliffe Notice
Ratcliffe Ronald On Sunday 29th September, 2019 Ronald, aged 88,
peacefully passed away.
Beloved Husband of Margaret, much loved Dad of Neil and Julie, loved Father in law of Elaine and loving Gramps of James, Christopher, Emily and Thomas and friend to many.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, 7th October, 2019 at Nelson Baptist Church,
Woodland Road, Nelson at 1.45pm, followed by committal at
Burnley Crematorium at 3.00pm.
Rev James Booth will officiate. Family flowers only please but donations are being received for Pendleside Hospice c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
429 - 431 Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne, BB8 8LA. Tel; 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.