|
|
|
Harrison Ronald Aged 93 years.
Formerly of Barrowford, passed away peacefully in York Hospital on March 3rd 2019 surrounded
by his loving family following
a short illness.
Former Textile Executive, Past President of Colne Golf Club, former player at
Colne Cricket Club.
Devoted father to Barbara, Ian, Paul and Melanie, father in law to John, Barbara, Emma and Dave, doting grandfather to Andrew and Hannah, Simon and Katherine, Beatrice and Richard,
Joel and Lois, great grandfather
to Lily and Maisie.
At peace and now forever
with his beloved Elsie.
Funeral service to take place at Skipton Crematorium on
Tuesday March 19th at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Pendleside Hospice.
All enquiries to J G Fielder & Son Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01904 654460.
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 8, 2019
