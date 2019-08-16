|
WRIGHT Roger It is with great sadness to announce the passing of a true gentleman Roger Wright who passed away peacefully at his home in Barnoldswick
aged 77 years, after a brave battle with cancer, surrounded
by his closest family on
Wednesday, 7th August 2019.
He will be lovingly remembered by his Son Mark, his partner of
24 wonderful years, Bridget, her Daughter Claire & Husband Isaac, their Sons William & Oliver. Bridget's Daughter Stephanie & her Daughter Maddie.
Born 1942 in Cheltenham then raised and lived in Barnoldswick. He was a friend to so many, hard working with a passion for music & motorsport.
The funeral will be held at
Skipton Crematorium
Wednesday 21 st August at 2:10pm, Sally Penn will officiate, then onward to the Greyhound pub, Barnoldswick to celebrate his life. All are welcome to attend.
Please make any charitable donations to Pendleside Hospice c/o Helliwells Funeral Service, Bracewell House, Church Street, Barnoldswick. Tel: 853917
Published in Pendle Today on Aug. 16, 2019