|
|
|
WALKER Robert (Formerly of Oak Street, Colne, Lancashire)
Passed away at home surrounded by his family, after courageously battling ill heath, on Sunday
1st December 2019, aged 62 years.
Much loved Husband to Christine. Beloved Brother of Lynne, Debra, Michael, Kate and families. Much loved Step Father to Jerome and Jolene. Adored Grandfather.
Service to take place at the
North Devon Crematorium, Barnstaple EX31 3NW on
Friday 13th December 9.40 am
in the Aspen Chapel.
Everyone all welcome.
Teas, coffees, lunch and drinks at The Coaching Inn, South Molton to follow at 11.30 am.
Family flowers only please,
but donations welcome
for the Seamoor unit NDDH
at the service or c/o
H.N. Blackmore & Sons
Funeral Directors,
116 East Street, South Molton,
Devon, EX36 3DB
(01769) 572338
Published in Pendle Today on Dec. 6, 2019