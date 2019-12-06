Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Walker

Notice Condolences

Robert Walker Notice
WALKER Robert (Formerly of Oak Street, Colne, Lancashire)
Passed away at home surrounded by his family, after courageously battling ill heath, on Sunday
1st December 2019, aged 62 years.

Much loved Husband to Christine. Beloved Brother of Lynne, Debra, Michael, Kate and families. Much loved Step Father to Jerome and Jolene. Adored Grandfather.

Service to take place at the
North Devon Crematorium, Barnstaple EX31 3NW on
Friday 13th December 9.40 am
in the Aspen Chapel.
Everyone all welcome.
Teas, coffees, lunch and drinks at The Coaching Inn, South Molton to follow at 11.30 am.

Family flowers only please,
but donations welcome
for the Seamoor unit NDDH
at the service or c/o
H.N. Blackmore & Sons
Funeral Directors,
116 East Street, South Molton,
Devon, EX36 3DB
(01769) 572338
Published in Pendle Today on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -