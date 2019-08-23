|
|
|
Jackson Robert Robert's family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received for the Alzheimer's Society and Pendleside Hospice. Special thanks to the staff of Oaklands Nursing Home for the loving care and attention shown to Robert. Thank you to Katy Carmichael for her comforting words and service and to Foursman and the
Four Alls at Higham for their wonderful hospitality. Finally, thank you to Alderson and Horan for their professional guidance and caring support.
Published in Pendle Today on Aug. 23, 2019