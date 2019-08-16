Home

Robert Jackson Notice
JACKSON Robert Eric
(Bob) Passed away in the Oaklands Nursing Home, on Wednesday, 7th August, 2019, and with his loving daughter by his side, Bob, aged 87 years, the most loving husband of the late Kay, loved dad to Jane and the late Eric, proud grandad and great grandad who will be sadly missed. Bob's funeral service took place on Thursday, 15th August at Burnley Crematorium. Donations are being received in Bob's memory for Alzheimer's Society and Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH.
Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Pendle Today on Aug. 16, 2019
