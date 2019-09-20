Home

Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:45
Skipton Crematorium
Robert Black Notice
Black Robert (Bob) On Sunday 15th September, 2019, peacefully passed away at Airedale Hospital with his adored Wendy
by his side.
A much loved husband, dad, grandad and great grandad
and friend to many.
Funeral service will be held at Skipton Crematorium on Thursday 26th September 2019 at 10.50 am.
Family flowers only please but donations are being received for Bossom Friends, Barnoldswick
c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne.
Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Sept. 20, 2019
