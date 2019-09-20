|
|
|
Black Robert (Bob) On Sunday 15th September, 2019, peacefully passed away at Airedale Hospital with his adored Wendy
by his side.
A much loved husband, dad, grandad and great grandad
and friend to many.
Funeral service will be held at Skipton Crematorium on Thursday 26th September 2019 at 10.50 am.
Family flowers only please but donations are being received for Bossom Friends, Barnoldswick
c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne.
Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Sept. 20, 2019