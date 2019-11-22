|
|
|
WILLIAMS Richard Kevin Lynn and family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received for Pendleside Hospice at this sad time. Special thanks to Beardsworth Hospital and Pendleside Hospice for the loving care and attention shown to Richard. Thank you to Katy Carmichael and David Lavender for their comforting words and service and finally, thank you to Alderson and Horan for their professional care and dignified arrangements.
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 22, 2019