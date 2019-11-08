Home

Richard Williams Notice
WILLIAMS Richard Peacefully in Pendleside Hospice, on Saturday, 2nd November 2019, Richard, aged 66 years, beloved husband to Lynn, much loved dad, cherished grandad and loving son. Richard's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Thursday, 14th November at 12-45 p.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 1-30 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 8, 2019
