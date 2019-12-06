|
Lowry Richard Suddenly at home on
Thursday 28th November 2019,
Richard
aged 57 years
of Nelson.
A much loved dad to
Helen, Terri Ann and Jade, cherished brother of Valerie, Charles, Julie, Susan and Bryan,
adored grandad, uncle and friend.
A funeral service will be held on Friday 13th December 2019 at 10.30am at Burnley Crematorium, Angela Riding will officiate.
Family flowers only please by request but donations are being received for Pendleside Hospice c/o
Helliwells funeral service,
Stott House,
Burnley Road,
Colne.
Tel: 870898.
Published in Pendle Today on Dec. 6, 2019