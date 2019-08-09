|
|
|
TRICKER (Raymond) Suddenly on
Saturday 3rd August 2019, Raymond aged 75 years of Colne. Beloved husband of Jennifer of
47 years, dearly loved dad of Vanessa, Beverley and Jason,
a much loved grandad and
great grandad.
Funeral arrangements
are pending.
Floral tributes are welcome but if desired donations are being received for either the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal or Pendleside Hospice, c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne.
Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Aug. 9, 2019