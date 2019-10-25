Resources More Obituaries for Raymond Smith Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Raymond Smith

Notice SMITH Raymond The children of the late Ray would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for all the kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence, floral tributes and donations to North West Air Ambulance and Pendleside Hospice received during the recent sad loss of their dad. Extended thanks to Reedyford GP practice, the podiatrists, district nurses and also Katie and Sue the blood nurses (vampires as dad called them) for all their care and compassion during the last few months - its been appreciated. Thanks also to David Carson and Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service for the beautiful service and the warmth and support given to us during this sad time. Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 25, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices