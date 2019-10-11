|
SMITH Raymond On Saturday 5th October 2019 peacefully in Royal Blackburn Hospital Ray aged 78 years of Colne.
Beloved husband of the late Dot, loving dad of Carole, Jackie, Bev, Brent and Michelle, father in law of Peter, Chris, Ian, Jean and Craig, brother of Sylvia and brother in law of Andy, grandad of Wendy, Nicky, Ross, Elliot & Libbi, Craig and Katie & Jake, great grandad of Leon, Courtney, Connor, Dottie, Kacie, Toby, Lola, Scarlett, Maisie, Lewis, Melissa, Jensen, Archie, Hollie, Jacob and George.
A funeral service and cremation will be held on Tuesday 15th October 2019 at Burnley Crematorium at 10.40am.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired are being gratefully received for Pendleside Hospice or North West Air Ambulance c/o Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne, BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 11, 2019