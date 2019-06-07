|
Briggs (Raymond) On Monday June 3rd, 2019 after a short illness, Raymond Newell Briggs aged 85 years of Nelson.
Much loved father of Melanie and Shaun, father-in-law of Peter and Bryan and grandfather of Oliver.
A funeral service will be held on
Friday June 14th, 2019.
The cortege will assemble at
Stott House Chapel of Rest at 1.50pm prior to cremation at Burnley Crematorium at 2.20pm. Dawn Thewlis will officiate.
All enquiries to
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne.
Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on June 7, 2019
