BARKER Philip Anthony On Friday 8th November 2019, peacefully in Airedale General Hospital, Philip, aged 70 years, of Foulridge and an associated member of Colne & Nelson Rugby Club.
Much loved dad of Lloyd, Oliver and of Poppy the dog and a dear brother of Victor, Kay and Hazel.
A long time member of
Colne & Nelson Rugby Club
and an avid cricket fan.
A funeral service will be held on Monday 25th November 2019 at 12.30pm at St Michael's &
All Angels Church, Foulridge followed by cremation at
Skipton Crematorium at 1.20pm.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, are being gratefully received for
North West English Springer Spaniel Rescue c/o Denis Hartley
& Son Funeral Service,
Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne, BB8 9NE.
Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 15, 2019